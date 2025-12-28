Iowa State Cyclones Flip Three-Star Washington State Cougars Edge Rusher

With the transfer portal set to open up in a couple of days, it has been a busy time of year for the Iowa State Cyclones. Fortunately, after losing a ton of talent, they are starting to see some new recruits coming in.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Cyclones had one of their best recruiting classes in the history of the program. Unfortunately, the loss of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions has resulted in that no longer being the case.

Now, the program and new head coach Jimmy Rogers will be trying to once again get this recruiting class in order. So far, he has done a nice job getting some of his recruits from what was a talented class to flip. The new head coach of the Cyclones has a strong defensive mindset, and his recruiting success reflects that.

On the offensive side of the ball, getting Tyler Roehl in following the Detroit Lions’ season coming to a close soon will be very important. The new offensive coordinator of Iowa State will play a critical role in their success in recruiting on that side of the ball. However, they did recently add another defensive player to improve their depth.

Cyclones Flip Three-Star Edge Rusher

Following the program getting hit extremely hard with recruits leaving the program, it has been good to see things start to turn around for Rogers and his coaching staff. While the new coach is still bringing his positional coaches in, they are beginning to get some recruits to flip.

Before Campbell left the program, this was one of the best recruiting classes in the history of Iowa State. That group has taken a lot of significant hits, but Rogers is starting to bring in some of his players from what was a strong class for the Cougars.

Tyler Burnstein is a three-star edge rusher who will be part of the new-look defense for Iowa State. The young edge rusher is a talented player from Arizona, which is a state where Rogers is having success bringing over talent from.

According to Rivals Industry Rankings, he is a top 30 prospect in the state and 157th overall at his position. With the Cyclones moving to a four-man defensive line, it will be vital for them to continue to add depth to this unit. Since Iowa State is changing their defensive philosophy, it will be important for their recruiting to reflect that. Overall, it is great to see another three-star player flip for the Cyclones.

