Iowa State Cyclones Get Positive News Regarding Star Player Ahead of BYU Game
The Iowa State Cyclones are set to face the BYU Cougars in Week 9, and all eyes have been on the injury report this week for the Cyclones. With a key player being mentioned, Iowa State has certainly been nervous heading into the matchup.
This game means a lot to both the Cyclones and the Cougars, but while BYU is playing to keep their good standing in the Big 12 and the College Football Playoff as the 11th ranked team in the country, Iowa State is basically playing for their season.
With two straight losses against the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Colorado Buffaloes, the Cyclones have fallen into the middle of the pack in the conference and have fallen out of the AP Top 25. Considering this was a team that was ranked 14th at one point and looked like the program to beat in the conference, it has been a quick fall from grace.
Despite the struggles of late, Iowa State has the opportunity at home to get a signature win that should propel them back into the AP Top 25 and also give them some life in the conference as well.
Unfortunately for the program, injuries have been a major factor of late and that only got worse this week with their star defender Domonique Orange being listed as both questionable and doubtful during the week. Fortunately, recent news is good for the team.
Orange Expected to Play
Generally speaking, it is pretty rare that a player who is listed as doubtful during the week ends up playing. However, that appears to be the case for Orange, and it is a welcome sight for the tea. The talented lineman is arguably their best defender and could be either a first or second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
What really made his availability key is that he is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the line. BYU is known for their physical running attack, and they are going to be looking to run the ball early and often against the Cyclones.
With a great running back in LJ Martin and a dual-threat quarterback in Bear Bachmeier, the Cougars have one of the best rushing games in the Big 12, and they will put pressure on Iowa State in that area. If Orange were to miss this game, it would have been a significant development and not in a good way for the Cyclones. Fortunately, it seems like the talented defender will be ready to go.