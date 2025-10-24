Iowa State Cyclones Receive Positive Injury Update for Star Player
The Iowa State Cyclones will be facing the undefeated BYU Cougars and there was understandably some concern when the injury report came out for the team this week.
Heading into the matchup, this feels like a make-or-break game for the Cyclones. With two losses in the conference already, Iowa State simply has to get this win in order to keep pace with the other teams in the Big 12.
While it won’t be easy to beat one of the top teams in the conference, the Cyclones are fortunately at home for this game, where they have played much better this year. If the team is able to find a way to be victorious, it could really change their campaign back around.
Not too long ago, this was a team that was 5-0 and appeared to be the team to beat in the conference. Now, their backs are up against the wall and they need to find their groove once again.
Unfortunately, they did receive some concerning injury reports at the beginning of the week. Star defensive lineman Domonique Orange was listed as doubtful on the injury report to begin the week, which usually indicates that he would be unable to play. However, he recently got upgraded, which is a massive break for Iowa State.
Orange News Is Encouraging
It was a bit of a surprise to see Orange get upgraded, but it is undoubtedly a massive development heading into the game. Due to the Cougars having one of the best rushing attacks in the country, having their star defender and best run defender in the game is going to be key.
BYU will undoubtedly be trying to run the ball on Iowa State with their talented duo of running back LJ Martin and quarterback Bear Bachmeier. These two have combined for over 1,000 yards on the ground so far and if they get going, it could be a long day for the Cyclones.
Hopefully, Orange continues to trend in the right direction and can play effectively on Saturday. If he is in the lineup and healthy, it would go a long way toward helping the team get the win.
With this being a must-win spot for Iowa State, they will need all hands-on deck to secure the victory. While having Orange leading the defense will be important, the offense also must find a way to put points on the board, which was a problem two weeks ago.