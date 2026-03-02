Iowa State Cyclones in Top Five for Four-Star Basketball Recruit

The Iowa State Cyclones had a tough loss on Saturday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, they did host one of their top targets for the 2027 class, and the visit seemingly went well despite the loss.

As the Cyclones were trying to inch closer to being a number one seed for the NCAA Tournament, they took a massive hit on Saturday with their loss at home to the Red Raiders. While Texas Tech is a very good team and one that is in the Top 25, it was a bad loss for an Iowa State team that was a significant favorite.

While they won’t have much time to dwell on the defeat, they will be playing arguably their most challenging game of the season on the road against the Arizona Wildcats on Big Monday. Even though the loss wasn’t ideal for the Cyclones, they did get to host one of their priority recruits on Saturday, and the visit went well.

Four-star recruit Donovan Davis recently visited Ames for the second time and had another good visit. As the talented recruit starts to figure out where he might be going to school next year, the Cyclones appear to be in the mix. Here's what he had to say about his visit to William Seals of On3.

“I’ll probably start cutting down to a list of five schools in May. I’d say Iowa State is definitely a top-five school. I’d say they’re one of those schools that I’d be looking forward to taking an official visit with.”

Davis a Top Priority for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented forward from Wisconsin is one of the top players that the Cyclones are trying to land for their 2027 recruiting class. The competition is going to be stiff to land him, but Iowa State is certainly in the mix.

With freshmen like Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon playing significant roles for the team right away, that is a good selling point for Davis. With some of the upperclassmen set to leave following the campaign, there should be playing time for Davis right off the bat.

According to Rivals, Davis is a four-star talent and ranks 20th in the nation overall, and seventh among small forwards. Landing a Top 25 recruit would be huge for Iowa State and would help ease the loss of some of the seniors on the team.

Even though a win would have been better for Davis to experience on Saturday, Hilton was still a great atmosphere, and he got to spend time with the coaches as well. While there will still be a fair amount of time before he makes his decision, the Cyclones are very much in the mix.