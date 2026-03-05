Iowa State Cyclones Land First Commit for 2027 Recruiting Class

The Iowa State Cyclones have been working overtime of late to get things moving for their 2027 class, and their hard work is starting to pay off.

With a new era starting for the Cyclones following the departure of Matt Campbell, the program is undoubtedly going to be going through some growing pains. This was a roster that was completely decimated in the transfer portal, and their 2026 recruiting class also saw a lot of turnover late in the game.

Fortunately, new head coach Jimmy Rogers has been working hard and seems to be highly motivated to make Iowa State even better than during the Campbell era. While he was able to navigate the transfer portal well enough to rebuild a roster for 2026, there are a lot of uncertainties about how good or bad the program might be with all the new faces.

However, the Rogers era won’t be defined by what happens in 2026, but it will come down to how he is able to recruit in the coming years and build things back up. Recently, the program was able to get a significant win with three-star running back Isaiah Hansen committing to the program.

Hansen First Recruit for 2027

Landing the commitment for Hansen is a significant deal for the Cyclones and for Rogers as well. The talented running back is a three-star player, and with him being from Iowa, it shows that Rogers is already starting to lay the groundwork for being able to recruit in his new state.

According to Rivals, Hansen is ranked as the eighth-best player in the state of Iowa and is also a Top 50 player at the running back position for the 2027 class. This is a very talented player that the Cyclones are bringing in, and he will be an interesting one to watch.

Under Rogers, running the football and playing good defense is going to be the Cyclones’ calling card at least early on. The team has clearly had a focus on being good in the trenches, especially on the offensive side of the ball. For Hansen, he could be walking into a good opportunity next year as a freshman. There will still likely be some moving parts for the team, and he could walk into an early role if he performs well. Overall, this is a great addition and a strong first recruit for Rogers and Iowa State.