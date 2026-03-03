Iowa State Cyclones Offer One of Best Safeties in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Iowa State Cyclones’ football program continues to be very busy on the recruiting trail, and they have recently entered what figures to be a tough battle for a talented recruit.

As the Jimmy Rogers era continues to start, the coaching staff has been really busy of late trying to get things going for the 2027 class. Following getting into the process late for 2026, the recruiting class isn’t likely where they would have wanted it to be in a perfect situation.

However, the staff is certainly making up for that of late and has been offering players from all around the country. The Cyclones haven’t been shy about going after highly regarded recruits, and they recently offered one of the best safeties in the class from the state of Ohio.

Cyclones Going for Four-Star Safety

With four-star safety Tristin Hughes getting an offer from Iowa State, they will be entering what appears to be a recruiting battle with a number of other schools. According to Rivals, Hughes is ranked as the 248th prospect in the country, 29th among safeties, and 12th in Ohio.

Going after a recruit of that caliber is great to see for Jesse Bobbit and the defensive staff, and Hughes would be a great addition. As expected, there are a number of other teams that are in pursuit of the talented safety, but the Cyclones are going to try to be in the mix.

Overall, it has been great to see the new mindset of the coaching staff and their aggressiveness in recruiting. They are going after a lot of four-star recruits, and landing a few could really change the direction of the team.