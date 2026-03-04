Iowa State Cyclones Offer Kentucky Wildcats 2027 Quarterback Target

As the Iowa State Cyclones football program continues to rebuild, they have been working hard to get offers out to players for the 2027 class. Recently, they offered a three-star player who decommitted from the Kentucky Wildcats.

It has been a very busy past couple of weeks for the Cyclones, who are trying to play a bit of catch-up when it comes to their 2027 recruiting class. Due to Jimmy Rogers coming in and needing to get a roster in place and finalize things for the 2026 class, the 2027 plan had to go on the back burner for a bit.

However, the coaching staff and Rogers are now full steam ahead, and they have been sending out offers to a plethora of players. Recently, they offered three-star quarterback DJ Hunter from Georgia, who decommitted from the Wildcats due to the changes that they had going on with their coaching staff.

Stiff Competition for Hunter

Even though he decommitted from Kentucky, according to Rivals, they are still the favorite to land him as of now. However, another Big 12 school that offered him is right in the mix as well, with the Kansas State Wildcats not too far behind.

The three-star quarterback ranks well in the class. He is currently seen as the 60th-best quarterback and 106th-best quarterback overall for 2027. That is a great indication that there is a lot of skill there, and offers from SEC schools like Kentucky, South Carolina, and Ole Miss is a good indication of that as well.

With Hunter coming from Georgia, this is another state that has been an uncommon recruiting ground for the Cyclones. However, Rogers and the staff continue to cast a wide net.