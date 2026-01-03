Iowa State Cyclones Make Early Conference Play Statement Against West Virginia

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to get off to a strong start in conference play and, with a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, are now 14-0.

It has been an incredible start to the season for the Cyclones. While this was a team that figured to have some talent and be a contender in a tough Big 12, they have exceeded all expectations so far.

With a tough out-of-conference schedule, the Cyclones have already been able to boost their resume for when March Madness comes around. Their win on the road against the then No.1 team in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers, was arguably the most impressive win any team has had this season.

While getting good out-of-conference wins early is important, Iowa State has entered conference play in one of the most challenging conferences in the country. The Big 12 is no stranger to having teams in the AP Top 25, and this year is no different.

For Iowa State, they were able to get their feet wet in conference play with an easier matchup against the Mountaineers. Even though West Virginia started out hot from the field and the Cyclones were a little sloppy early on, this game turned into a blowout following that.

Cyclones Make Early Statement in Conference Play

Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Even though they might not have got off to the fastest of starts, Iowa State was very impressive in their conference opener. The depth of this Cyclones team is really strong, and it was Milan Momcilovic who led the way for the team in scoring on Friday night. The talented sharpshooter totaled a game-high 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting from three-point range.

The junior forward continues to be one of the best shooters in college basketball, and his development on the offensive end has really helped take Iowa State to the next level. In addition to Momcilovic lighting it up from deep, senior forward Joshua Jefferson continued to build his resume for being an All-American this year.

Jefferson was able to record a triple-double, which, at his size and position, is truly a remarkable feat. His ability to pass out of double teams is amazing, and the Cyclones’ offense has run through him at a very high level.

Even though West Virginia might not be the best Big 12 team, the 21-point win is impressive for Iowa State and is an early statement that they are going to be one of the teams to beat in the conference.

