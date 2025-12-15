Iowa State Cyclones Make School History in Cy-Hawk Rivalry Against Iowa Hawkeyes

For a long time, the Iowa State Cyclones were viewed as the young sibling by their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cy-Hawk Rivalry, spanning multiple sports, was seemingly dominated by the Hawkeyes year in and year out. However, that is not the case in 2025, with the Cyclones making school history.

As shared by Cyclone Fanatic on X, this year marks the first time that Iowa State has swept the four major in-state sports. That includes football, wrestling, women’s basketball and men’s basketball, the latter two of which put the finishing touches on the rivalry in recent days.

That pushed the overall rivalry record to 13 victories in favor of the Cyclones and only two for the Hawkeyes this year. An impressive feat for a school that is turning the state red and yellow, not black and gold.

Iowa State dominated Cy-Hawk rivalry with Iowa

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) drives with the ball around Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) during the second half in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the gridiron, Iowa State came away with a hard-fought 16-13 victory on Sept. 6. For the second consecutive year, kicker Kyle Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal that proved to be the difference in the game.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the wrestling dual between the rivals occurred. The Cyclones pulled off a massive upset on the mat, winning 20-14 and being victorious in six matches. The victory was a milestone achievement for coach Kevin Dresser, ending Iowa’s streak of 20 consecutive matches won.

On back-to-back nights at Hilton Coliseum, the women’s and men’s basketball teams handled business in close contests. First, it was the ladies taking center stage on Dec. 10, picking up a 74-69 win.

4-0.



For the first time in school history, Iowa State sweeps Iowa in the four major in-state sports.



It's a Cyclone State. pic.twitter.com/AN6uMxQ9MG — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 12, 2025

Leading the way was Audi Crooks, arguably the most dominant player currently in the sport. She scored 30 points, helping the No. 10-ranked women’s Iowa State team hold off the No. 11-ranked Hawkeyes.

In addition to winning the Cy-Hawk rivalry, the women’s team was also crowned state champions. They have defeated the Drake Bulldogs and Northern Iowa Panthers, going 3-0 this season against in-state foes.

The following night, it was a tale of two halves for the men’s team. The Hawkeyes had control throughout the first 20 minutes, taking a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

Whatever T.J. Otzelberger said to his team at halftime, it worked. They looked like a totally different squad over the final 20 minutes, outscoring Iowa 41-29 for an impressive come-from-behind victory and 66-62 win.

Both teams on the hardwood remain undefeated and ranked in the top 10 of their respective AP Poll Top 25s.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: