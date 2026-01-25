Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic Accomplishes Impressive Scoring Feat

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to secure their second straight road win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Thanks to a great start, the Cyclones were able to cruise to a victory.

After losing two games on the road last week and seeing their public perception drop, the Cyclones were able to have a much better week. There was undoubtedly some concern about how Iowa State performed on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Losing both of those games and really not being overly competitive caused a bit of a stir, but the program has been able to bounce back.

This week, with convincing wins against the UCF Knights and the Cowboys, the Cyclones are now seemingly back on track. This part of the schedule is going to present them with some opportunities to stack up wins in the Big 12, and that will come in handy. In a couple of weeks, the schedule is going to get tough in February.

Fortunately for Iowa State, they have some excellent players on the team this year, and one of the most impressive has been forward Milan Momcilovic. The junior has taken a massive leap in his development and has become one of the best scorers and shooters in the country. In their win against Oklahoma State, he reached an impressive milestone on the campaign already.

Milan Reaches Impressive Scoring Accomplishment

Being able to score 20 points or more in 10 games already this season is a very impressive accomplishment for Momcilovic. He was able to cross that threshold in a big way against the Cowboys and was a key contributor for Iowa State in the win.

Against Oklahoma State, he totaled 29 points on eight-for-12 shooting from the field and five-of-nine from three-point range. It was his third straight game over 20 points and also his third straight game with at least four made three-pointers.

The efficiency with which he has been able to shoot the ball from beyond the arc has been really good at 54.1%. Considering he is taking 7.4 three-pointers a game, he is undoubtedly the best three-point shooter in the nation.

Following the performance against the Cowboys, Momcilovic is now reaching the 20-point threshold in half of the games that he has played this year. When he is hot from the field, the Cyclones are going to be a tough team to beat, especially considering the other talent on the team like Joshua Jefferson.

