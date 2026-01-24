Iowa State Cyclones Men's Basketball Star Has Featured Merchandise in NIL Store

Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger has to feel fortunate that he has been able to keep his core together for as long as he has.

Around the country, teams are decimated every offseason by players seeking opportunities on the transfer portal. Whether it is money or more playing time, the grass always seems greener for some players seeking something new.

That hasn’t been the case for the Cyclones, who have been able to keep their most talented players within the program. Star point guard Tamin Lipsey is of a dying breed, a four-year starter who stuck with one team for the entirety of his collegiate career.

Junior Milan Momcilovic could do the same thing. He has remained committed to Iowa State for the first three seasons of his college basketball career. Of course, things could change if the NBA came calling for him, with recent mock drafts having him selected in the middle of the second round.

Milan Momcilovic has new line of merch in NIL Store

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) dribbles the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what decision he makes, but there is one thing that the Cyclones can entice him with to put off the start of his professional career: NIL money.

Some income should be coming for the sharpshooter now that he is featured on merchandise at the NIL Store. Cyclones fans can now purchase and represent their school with some Momcilovic merch that just dropped.

26 different items are available at the NIL Store, including replica white and cardinal uniforms, t-shirts featuring his likeness and sweatshirts that come in the school’s colors.

It makes a lot of sense for the NIL Store to now feature Momcilovic-specific items, given how much his star has grown this season. He has been a consistent, driving force behind the team’s success and is playing at an incredibly high level.

Through 19 games, he is averaging a career-high 18.2 points per game. The increased scoring can be attributed to the volume and efficiency with which he has been shooting the basketball from 3-point range.

Momcilovic leads men’s college basketball with 75 3-pointers made and 54.0% shooting. He is in the midst of one of the most impressive shooting seasons in the history of the sport, blending elite efficiency with his incredibly high volume of attempts.

Iowa State’s single-season record of 102 3-pointers is going to be shattered. The question is, by how much? If the Cyclones have a deep run in the Big 12 tournament and NCAA Tournament, he is going to start moving up the all-time leaderboard for 3-pointers made in a season.

