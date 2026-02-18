Iowa State Cyclones Offer Cornerback Being Recruited by Kansas State Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones’ coaching staff continues to make offers for the 2027 recruiting class, and there is plenty of work to be done.

After not inheriting the best of situations, head coach Jimmy Rogers has been hard to work with his coaching staff to build the program back up. Following a plethora of departures in the transfer portal, the Cyclones were forced to address that first in order to get a competitive team on the field in 2026.

Fortunately, Rogers was prepared to utilize the portal when he had to do it with the Washington State Cougars and was able to navigate it well. Even though Iowa State didn’t go hunting for five-star players, they were able to get a ton of quality additions that should create a fair amount of depth for the team.

As he was working the portal, the team also had to start to finalize a 2026 recruiting class that got hit hard. Like with Iowa State players following Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones were able to get a number of recruits and players from the Cougars as well.

Now, Rogers and the coaching staff have turned their focus to the 2027 recruiting class, and they have been sending out offers to a lot of players of late. Recently, they have offered Oklahoma cornerback Daniel Yebit.

Cyclones Continue Offer 2027 Class

The talented cornerback from Oklahoma is one of the latest players to receive an offer from Iowa State. As a two-way player as a junior, he was able to perform very well on both sides of the ball, but it appears that cornerback is where he will be heading when he makes the jump to college.

My 2025 junior season stats/highlights.

DB/WR/S 6’3, 175 Yukon high school



10-GP

43-REC

760-YDS

6-TDS



4-INT

37-TT

28-SOLO

1-CAUS

3-TFLhttps://t.co/fRerOcN2UH pic.twitter.com/7eJ06r1VCI — Daniel Yebit (@DYebit) December 6, 2025

While the Cyclones have offered him, they aren’t alone. There are currently nine Division I offers on the table for Yebit, with a couple of Power Four schools pursuing him. However, according to Rivals projections, it is the Kansas State Wildcats who hold a significant edge in their pursuit of the cornerback from Oklahoma.

With multiple Big 12 teams interested in him, it will be interesting to see how things end up in his recruitment. The Cyclones getting in the mix is good to see, but he might not be the most realistic target for them with the Wildcats being considered a heavy favorite for him early on in the process.

