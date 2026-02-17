Iowa State Cyclones Wisely Re-Offer Talented Cornerback for 2027 Class

With the portal madness and 2026 recruiting finally settling down for the Iowa State Cyclones, the program is now looking toward the future.

It was a crazy couple of months for the Cyclones with a new coaching staff coming in and trying to rebuild a team that was decimated by the portal. As expected, following the departure of their head coach, changes were going to be coming for the roster.

Iowa State was arguably hit the hardest of any school in the country when it came to losing players after the season. While the sheer number of players lost was significant, so was the quality of players. With nearly their entire starting group on both sides leaving, new head coach Jimmy Rogers inherited a tough spot.

However, Rogers had to work the portal hard in his first year with the Washington State Cougars, and he was prepared to do so again. Overall, the transfers coming in will provide the team with a lot of depth, and that is going to be their strength. However, now the focus is on the 2027 recruiting class to start to build up the program once again.

Recently, the Cyclones continued to try to build their 2027 recruiting class by re-offering cornerback Evan Via.

Cyclones Back in the Mix for Via

The talented cornerback was a target for Campbell and the coaching staff prior to his departure to Penn State. Due to the uncertainty at the time of who was going to be coming in as the new coach of Iowa State, Via was likely unsure about whether or not the new regime would offer him.

However, the team has elected to do so, and they will once again be in the mix for the junior. While the Cyclones will have a chance to land him, he has received offers from a plethora of good schools already. However, as Iowa State continues to get their footing underneath them with the new coaching staff and recruiting, they figure to be a contender.

Coach Mike Banks is the one who has been in touch with him the most, and another visit to Ames will likely be in the cards. For a team that had a very good secondary under Campbell the last couple of years, rebuilding that will be a goal for Rogers and Banks. With good speed and experience playing on offense as well, Via could become an excellent playmaker at corner for Iowa State.

