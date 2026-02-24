Iowa State Cyclones Secure Visit Dates for Four Class of 2027 Recruits

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff is working overtime when it comes to getting the foundation laid for the Class of 2027.

Because of when the coaching change occurred, and Jimmy Rogers was hired, the Cyclones didn’t have a chance to host high school prospects in the winter. Their focus was solely on the Class of 2026 and getting the roster up to par after more than 50 players entered the transfer portal following Matt Campbell’s departure.

With things not situated for the fall, focus is shifting solely to the Class of 2027. Looking to make up for lost time, Iowa State has announced dates for when a few of the recruits they are pursuing will be coming to Ames, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required).

Running back Isaiah Hansen, an in-state product from Newton High School, is the team’s top priority at the position. He is someone who knows the program well because Campbell and his staff were also pursuing him.

Iowa State sets visit dates with multiple recruits

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running backs coach John Johnson is leading the way on Hansen’s recruitment. Right now, the Cyclones are the only program that has presented Hansen with a scholarship offer, and he will be visiting Ames from May 28 to 30.

He will be there for an unofficial visit before the spring is over. Also making an unofficial visit during the spring is interior offensive lineman Bryce Vigness.

The Papillion-La Vista product has Iowa State as the only official visit on his schedule right now. There is familiarity between the school and the Nebraska native, as he visited Ames before the coaching change.

Interest is being shown in Vigness by some other Power Four programs, including the Pittsburgh Panthers. But the Cyclones are showing that he is a priority, locking in an official visit before the end of May.

Iowa State is going to have to wait its turn to bring in wide receiver Braylon Lane. The C.E. King High School product from Houston, Texas, has a ton of visits lined up before he heads to Ames on June 12.

The Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars and Arkansas Razorbacks are hosting him before then, and the Kentucky Wildcats have one set for June 19. A coveted prospect, wide receiver coach Derrick Sherman has his work cut out to secure a commitment from Lane.

Last but not least is offensive tackle Nate Brenneman. Hailing from Rockey Valley High School in Rock Valley, Iowa, he is being prioritized by Rogers and his staff, led by offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

No stranger to Ames, Rogers and his staff have some work to do after the coaching change looks to have set back the Cyclones. The Iowa Hawkeyes, who are hosting Brenneman on June 5, are considered the favorites.

Kansas is next on June 12 before Iowa State hosts him on June 19. If he makes it to that visit, the arrow is certainly pointing up on Brenneman calling Ames home next year.