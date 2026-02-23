Iowa State Cyclones Showing Interest in Class of 2027 ATH for Offense

Looking to make up for lost time, the Iowa State Cyclones are starting to get aggressive when it comes to pursuing high school players in the Class of 2027.

Because of all the work that had to be done to get things situated for 2026, new head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are behind the eight-ball a bit, building for the future. That is something they are hoping to change in the coming weeks and months as their focus shifts to the Class of 2027.

One player who has recently been added to their radar is Bryce Kish. An ATH from Howell High School in Howell, Michigan, he has found a lot of success on both sides of the ball during his football career.

Rivals has him as a four-star recruit, giving him a 93 rating as a linebacker. That has him No. 60 nationally, No. 5 amongst players at his position and No. 3 in the state. It is easy to see why he is so highly regarded.

Iowa State eyeing Bryce Kish as offensive talent

Howell's Bryce Kish (22) finds the corner during a victory over Hartland Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his junior season on defense, he racked up 51.5 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Certainly excellent production, but the Cyclones are looking to recruit him to play offense.

“I had received mail from Iowa State for a while and I believe they had gotten a new coaching staff relatively recently, so it was a lot from the old staff,” Kish said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “But recently, things moved quick. I got a couple follows from the Iowa State coaching staff and Coach (Seth) Hestness called me right before our training session. He had called me and just introduced himself, kind of gave me his background and it was pretty cool.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a junior. He rushed the ball 117 times for 944 yards with 20 touchdowns, adding 125 receiving yards with another score.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl, while speaking to Kish, shared what kind of role he could fit in the Iowa State offense. Comparisons were made to former North Dakota State Bisons standout Noah Gindorff, who is now in the NFL.

After an awesome call with @Coach_Roehl I am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University!! Thank you God, very grateful my film is being seen! #AllGloryToGod pic.twitter.com/EThD3EmHt1 — Bryce Kish (@brycekish6) February 11, 2026

“The guy had been used as a fullback and a tight end, so they kind of see me filling that same role for them at Iowa State. They like that I have length, but I can also move and know how to move my body well. I’m physical, kind of like an old-school player and I can run well,” Kish said.

His recruitment is going to be a fascinating one. Given his success on both sides of the ball, coaching staffs are going to view him differently across the country while figuring out what role fits him best.

Competition for him will be fierce. Kish has received 19 offers and counting, with nine of them coming from Power Four programs, including the Cyclones.