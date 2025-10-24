Iowa State Cyclones Predicted to Lose Against BYU Cougars Because of This Key Area
The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading into Week 9 for a massive matchup against the BYU Cougars. With their season potentially on the line, some experts aren’t sure that they will be able to get the win.
It has been an interesting campaign so far for the Cyclones in 2025. They were able to start off the season with a 5-0 record and moved all the way up to 14th in the AP Top 25. Iowa State was looking like a contender for the Big 12 title along with potentially being a threat in the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, those goals have taken a significant hit lately, with the program losing two straight road games to the Cincinnati Bearcats and Colorado Buffaloes. While the loss to the Bearcats might not have been a bad one, they certainly regret not being able to beat the Buffaloes.
Coming off their second bye week, the team will be trying to get back on track and should be well-prepared for a showdown against the Cougars. BYU will be entering this game undefeated and seeking to continue to ride the momentum they built. Despite being a slight favorite, not everyone believes that the Cyclones will be able to earn a win.
Manny Navaro of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that the great rushing attack of the Cougars would be too much for the Cyclones to handle and that BYU would remain undefeated.
Stopping the Run Will Be a Challenge
This feels like it is going to be a game that will be decided in the trenches and that could be a bit of a concern for Iowa State. BYU has a great offensive line and one of the best rushing attacks in the country. The Cyclones’ run defense has been good, but not great this year. Furthermore, they still have looming concerns in their secondary as well.
The rushing attack for the Cougars is a dynamic one, with running back LJ Martin being one of the best in the conference and averaging 6.1 yards per carry. However, the Cyclones will also have to worry about quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who is a talented dual-threat player at the position.
This should be a good matchup between the two teams and will have significant implications for the conference going forward. A win by Iowa State would really open things up, while a win by BYU would help them secure their standing.