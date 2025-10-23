Iowa State Cyclones Receive Concerning Injury News Regarding Star Defender
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set to play the BYU Cougars in Week 9, but a recent injury report should have them very worried.
Coming into the week, the Cyclones knew that this was the type of game that could either make or break their year. Iowa State got off to a 5-0 start to the season but has since lost two straight games to conference opponents.
While things aren’t looking great right now for Iowa State, a win against the 11th-ranked team in the country could quickly turn around their standing nationally and in the Big 12. The Cougars have had an incredible start to the year, but their only signature win came at home against the Utah Utes.
The Cyclones are currently a slight favorite in this matchup, and playing at home should significantly boost the program. Iowa State has been a much better team at home this year, while BYU has struggled a bit on the road.
The Cyclones will have a chance to get the signature win that they desperately need right now. Unfortunately, the recent injury report leading up to the game was not encouraging, with a key player listed as doubtful.
Orange Missing Game Would Be a Massive Blow
It isn’t very often that a player who is listed as doubtful is able to play in the game, and for the Cyclones’ star defender, Domonique Orange, that is unfortunately the case. The talented lineman is one of the best in the country and also one of the best run-stoppers in the country.
BYU is not the team that Iowa State is going to want to face without arguably their best run defender and a key member of the defensive line. The Cougars have been successful this year by controlling games on the ground with their talented rushing attack and bruising offensive line.
This is going to be a very physical game and one likely similar to the earlier matchup in the year against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Stopping the combination of Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin is going to be increasingly complex if Orange is out.
While all eyes will be on whether Orange can play, the team will be hopeful to see the returns of Carson Hansen and Kyle Konrardy for this matchup. Both missed the last game, and as key players on the team, getting them back would be a boost.