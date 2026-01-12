Iowa State Cyclones Re-Offer Talented Four-Star Tight End in 2027 Class

It has been a hectic couple of weeks for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are trying to build their team back up in the transfer portal. However, they are also working on building for the future.

Following the departure of their long-time head coach, Matt Campbell, the Cyclones knew that they would be going through a lot of changes. Fortunately, they were able to bring in their new head coach, Jimmy Rogers, rather quickly, and that has paid dividends.

Getting to Ames quickly and getting a plan in place to rebuild a program that he knew was going to see a lot of turnover was key. So far, Rogers has had to build the team through the portal as expected, but he has done a solid job so far.

Iowa State was always going to be losing a lot of talent, but the new coaching staff has done a nice job casting a wide net and bringing in players from all over the country. Furthermore, Rogers has done an excellent job of bringing over some of his players from the Washington State Cougars.

While it is essential for Rogers to be trying to rebuild the roster for 2026, he and the coaching staff have also been working on the recruiting classes. Recently, they have re-offered a talented four-star recruit in Landon Blum.

Cyclones Re-Offer Another Four-Star Talent

All Glory to God, after a great conversation with @Coach_Roehl I’m blessed to get re-offered by Iowa State University!! @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/8p5JrTF2Yr — Landon Blum (@landon_blum) January 8, 2026

With the departure of Campbell and the coaching staff, it not only left the roster decimated with players going to the transfer portal, but it also hurt the recruiting classes for the program. Now, the new coaching staff is trying to get back some of the talented recruits that the program was previously in touch with.

Blum is a really talented tight end who would be a great addition to the 2027 class and could be an impact player. According to Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the number one player in the state of Iowa and 11th at the position nationally.

Campbell also did a good job recruiting in the state, and now Rogers will be seeking to do the same. Even though there is going to be some tough competition for his services, the Cyclones appear to be in a good position to land him.

Rogers and the coaching staff are certainly working hard since coming to the program, and Iowa State could have a very bright future despite all of the changes.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: