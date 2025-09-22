Iowa State Cyclones See Big 12 Rival Jump Them in Recent Power Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones were on their first bye of the season in Week 4, and the timing of it certainly was good. This was a team that had to play four weeks straight, which included a trip to Ireland to begin the season. In their last game before the bye, the team definitely looked a little worn out.
Fortunately, despite some of the scheduling challenges, the Cyclones are 4-0 on the year and feeling good about themselves. This is a team that has been able to earn some significant victories so far this campaign and they are a program heading in the right direction.
With the Big 12 conference seemingly being wide open at this point, Iowa State is trying to prove that they are the team to beat. The Cyclones have been ranked in the Top 25 for nine straight weeks now, dating back to last season. It has been a fantastic stretch for the program, and they are trying to keep it going. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN recently spoke about the Cyclones slipping from 13th in the ESPN Power Rankings to 15th while the team was resting on their bye week.
Is the Drop Deserved?
Since Iowa State wasn’t playing in Week 4, it allowed some other teams to improve their resumes and get some key wins to hop them in the rankings. From the Big 12, the performance of the Texas Tech Red Raiders was quite impressive. They were able to go on the road and beat the Utah Utes convincingly.
The Red Raiders deservedly saw a big jump in the power rankings after the win, going from 17th to 12th. Another team that saw a significant boost thanks to a marquee win was the Indiana Hoosiers, who were able to destroy the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 4.
One team that the Cyclones should be keeping an eye on is the TCU Horned Frogs. This is a group that has quietly been playing well in their conference, and these two will meet up later this year in what could be the most challenging game on Iowa State’s schedule.
As the Cyclones head into Week 5 for their matchup with the Arizona Wildcats, the team will have the opportunity to pick up a big win against an undefeated opponent. Furthermore, it can also make people forget about the disappointing victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.