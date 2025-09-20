Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Undeservingly Drops in QB Power Rankings
After a fantastic start to the season, the Iowa State Cyclones are 4-0 and getting some much-needed rest on their bye week. The team has to be extremely pleased with how they have performed so far this year with a perfect 4-0 record.
While three of the four games have been one-score wins, the Cyclones have proven early on in the campaign that they can win these types of matchups. As the team heads into conference play, games will be tight with the conference appearing to be fairly even in terms of skill.
With the 4-0 record, there have been some standout players for the team so far, but it has been their junior signal caller who has really made a big difference. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his quarterback power rankings after Week 3, and Rocco Becht of the Cyclones shockingly dropped from eighth in the rankings to 10th despite earning a win.
Should Becht Have Dropped?
While the win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves might not have been as impressive as it should have been, that wasn’t the fault of Becht. The star quarterback played well in the victory, totaling 265 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and went 14-for-25 throwing the ball.
The junior did get credited with throwing his first interception of the season, but it was a ball that bounced off his receiver's hands. While the stats might not jump off the page, the chances for Becht to shine weren’t really there, with the time of possession being very lopsided.
However, when Becht was on the field and needed to make plays for the team, he was able to. Just before halftime, he was able to lead the team on the 75-yard drive to help get the lead back when it felt like the Red Wolves had all of the momentum.
When looking at the rest of the conference, Becht is ranked as the second-best quarterback in the Big 12, with just Sawyer Robertson of the Baylor Bears ahead of him. Robertson has had a fantastic start to the season, totaling 1,070 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Seeing Becht drop in the rankings felt a bit undeserved after a solid performance and a win on the road. The junior quarterback may have slipped a bit, but he is proving to be one of the best players at the position in the country. As a talented athlete with both his arm and running the football, Iowa State will be in an excellent position with him under center going forward.