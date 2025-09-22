Texas Tech Red Raiders Emerge As Top Competition for Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12
With the Iowa State Cyclones on their bye week, they got to sit back, rest, and watch some of the other teams in the Big 12. In Week 4, there were a few conference games for the Cyclones to keep an eye on, but none bigger than the Texas Tech Red Raiders matching up against the Utah Utes.
This was one of the best games of the entire weekend in terms of two Top 25 teams colliding. However, the actual game was far from pretty, especially for the Utes. The Red Raiders were able to beat Utah by a score of 34-10, in what was an extremely impressive road victory. Despite seeing their quarterback get injured in the matchup on a big hit while diving forward, Texas Tech was led by their backup Will Hammond, who performed great coming off the bench.
This was an extremely disappointing loss for the Utes at home and will be one that the committee certainly remembers. Utah was some people's choice to be the top team in the Big 12 this year, but that has taken a significant blow.
What’s It Mean for Iowa State?
Even though the Cyclones were on their bye week, every game in conference play is very meaningful at this stage of the season. Iowa State was able to start off conference play in Week 0 with a win against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 0. This quickly propelled them to the top of the conference where they have remained since.
Now, after a few weeks, some other teams have started to earn themselves some conference victories. As a Top 25 team also with a win now on the road against the Utes, the Red Raiders have quickly emerged as a competition in the Big 12.
While the Cyclones don’t face Texas Tech during the regular season, their paths very well may cross in a potential Big 12 final. After getting the rest on their bye week, Iowa State will now be focused on Week 5.
The Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona Wildcats in a white out game at home. This will be an important game for the team coming off the break, and hopefully, they have been able to make some improvements while getting some rest. Even though it is very early, the Red Raiders have quickly emerged as a threat to Iowa State in the Big 12. Now, the team must be focused on continuing to build momentum.