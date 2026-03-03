Iowa State Cyclones' See Concerning Problem Continue Against Arizona Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones came into their Big Monday matchup against the Arizona Wildcats looking to bounce back from a loss at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. As expected against one of the best teams, it was a hard-fought game right from the jump on Monday.

After their first loss at home this season, the Cyclones had a quick and challenging turnaround on the road against the Wildcats. Arizona has been one of the best teams in college basketball this season, and this was a physical game.

In the first half, the front line for Iowa State was challenged right away by the Wildcats, and foul trouble was an issue. Fortunately, senior guard Tamin Lipsey played very well early on, and he was able to keep the team going offensively.

Baskets were not easy to come by early on in this one for either team, but the defense of the Cyclones was up to the task early on. Furthermore, even though they were struggling to score, they were also aggressive on the offensive glass.

While Iowa State was able to put up a good fight, foul trouble did become a major issue for the team. Joshua Jefferson picked up three fouls in the first half, and he was joined by both Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta, who each had two.

Road Woes Persist

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While it certainly felt like, at times, that Iowa State was going to be able to make a run and get back into this game, the Wildcats seemingly had an answer for them every time. Foul trouble for Jefferson was a big factor in this one, with him picking up his fourth early in the second half.

Not having their best player on the floor for extended stretches certainly didn’t help the rhythm of the offense. Furthermore, while having Jefferson in foul trouble was a problem, the struggles of Killyan Toure offensively continued. Also, a lot of credit has to go to Arizona for their defensive gameplan against Milan Momcilovic, who really had a hard time getting a good look.

Overall, a second straight loss and another loss on the road isn’t ideal for the Cyclones at this stage of the campaign. While the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country, another loss is not going to be viewed favorably. Next up for the Cyclones will be their final game of the regular season at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.