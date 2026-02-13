Iowa State Cyclones Set to Battle Ohio Schools Following Offering 3-Star Recruit

With spring practices quickly approaching for the Iowa State Cyclones, the program is going to get to see all of the new faces on the field fairly soon. However, the coaching staff is still hard at work trying to build for the future.

It has been a busy couple of months for the Cyclones, and there is no sign of slowing down anytime soon. New head coach Jimmy Rogers is working hard to rebuild an Iowa State program that was turned upside down a couple of months ago.

So far, the results have been pretty good for the talented head coach. He has been able to rebuild a roster in the transfer portal and give the team a chance to compete in 2026. Furthermore, he was luckily able to bring over a good amount of his recruiting class from the Washington State Cougars to salvage a good 2026 recruiting class. Now, he and the coaching staff are working toward the future.

Recently, the Cyclones have offered three-star Ohio linebacker Jahmiere Daniels. The talented linebacker is the latest of the new wave of players that have been offered, and he comes from a state in which Iowa State rarely operates.

Iowa State Branches Out

Ohio is certainly an interesting place for Iowa State to be dipping their toe into. With the Ohio State Buckeyes running the show up there, recruiting in the state is certainly not easy. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami-Ohio are also in the state to make things competitive.

Rogers hasn’t been shy or afraid to go into places where the Cyclones haven’t necessarily recruited heavily in the past, and that is an encouraging thing. Daniels is a talented linebacker in the state and is a three-star prospect and ranked as the 26th best player in Ohio and the 56th best player at his position according to Rivals.

Going after Daniels might be a bit surprising, but with his recruiting seemingly open right now, Iowa State is certainly in play. It is worth noting that the Buckeyes have yet to offer him, and currently, it seems like Miami-Ohio and the Bearcats could be two of the front-runners.

The Cyclones have certainly been busy of late offering players, and Daniels would be a great addition to the 2027 class as a very talented linebacker. While it is still early, it will be interesting to see how the program does trying to recruit in Ohio.

