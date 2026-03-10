Iowa State Cyclones Should Have a Preference in Second Round Big 12 Matchup

After a long, tough regular season filled with tons of highs and lows, the Iowa State Cyclones are finally ready for postseason play. This week, they will compete in the Big 12 tournament, where they hope to improve their resume, and hope to go on a little run to win another conference championship.

Iowa State has a tough bracket ahead of them, where they could match up with not only some of the best teams in the conference, but the country as a whole. It’ll all start on Wednesday, where the fifth seeded Cyclones take on the winner of the 12 vs 13 matchup.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the Baylor Bears in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. The winner will take on Iowa State on Wednesday.

Who Should Cyclones Want to Face?

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Cyclones matched up with both of these teams this season, getting a somewhat favorable result in both. Iowa State played Baylor twice this year, where they took care of business both at home and on the road. They won 70-60 in Waco earlier in January, before squeaking by at home, 72-69 in February. Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson dominated in both games, and Iowa State proved to be the much more physical team in both contests.

Just a few days ago, Iowa State took on Arizona State in their final regular season game of the year. Despite a slow start, the Cyclones picked it up, eventually winning 86-65, courtesy of a 24-0 run early in the second half. Iowa State was the much better team and clearly showcased it down the stretch of the game.

It is immensely clear who Iowa State is hoping to match up with in the second round of the tournament. While Baylor didn't win either of the meetings, it's clear that the Bears are a solid team. The likes of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are tough players to stop and therefore may be a nightmare matchup in the second round. While it’s likely the Cyclones would win the game, it’s not a favorable team to see that early in the tournament.

On the other hand, Arizona State would be a great team to face. Iowa State just dominated them a few days prior, and after a few minutes of settling in, found the Sun Devils weaknesses and pounced on them. Iowa State would much rather take on Arizona State in the second round on Wednesday.