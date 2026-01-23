Iowa State Cyclones' Transfer Will Help Improve Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Since the transfer portal opened, the Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy rebuilding their roster. Recently, one of their wide receivers who entered the portal made a decision on where he will be playing next year.

New Cyclones coach Jimmy Rogers has been extremely busy since taking over the job from Matt Campbell toward the end of last year. Iowa State was coming off an 8-4 season, in which they may have slightly underperformed based on early-season expectations. Injuries played a major role in the team hitting a rough patch in the middle of the year, but that didn’t stop the Penn State Nittany Lions from grabbing Campbell.

As expected, Iowa State saw a lot of their players enter the portal. With 16 starters going in, Rogers knew that he was going to have his work cut out for him. Fortunately, they were able to get him in quickly, and that likely has contributed to him being able to bring in a lot of depth.

Unfortunately for Rogers, as expected, he didn’t have a ton of success retaining talent. While a lot of players have followed Campbell to Penn State, others have explored opportunities elsewhere. Recently, wide receiver Carson Brown has elected to join what is becoming a talented Hawaii Rainbow Warriors program.

Brown Joins Talented Hawaii Team

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The red-shirt junior will be officially leaving the Cyclones for the Rainbow Warriors, and this is a nice get for them. According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Brown was ranked as a three-star transfer and a Top 400 wide receiver in the portal. For a Hawaii team that is hoping to compete for a spot in the college football playoff in 2026, adding talent like Brown is key.

With the Cyclones, Brown might not have been a major factor for the team offensively in the passing game, but he is going to provide Hawaii with some experience and depth in the wide receiver corps.

In his career with Iowa State, he totaled 18 receptions, 224 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. He will undoubtedly be hoping for a bigger role with Hawaii, and they should be able to present him with the opportunity for one.

For the Cyclones, their wide receiver room will be looking completely different, and they will be hoping that some of their new additions will be able to help support Jaylen Raynor and the passing offense in 2026.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: