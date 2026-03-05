Iowa State Cyclones Unfortunately Plummet in Men's College Basketball Rankings

With just one game left in the regular season, the Iowa State Cyclones will be trying to end the season on a positive note with a win at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Following some struggles of late, this game feels like one they need to get.

It has been a tough stretch for the Cyclones of late. The Big 12 schedule has done them no favors, with a lot of travel the last couple of weeks, and that has potentially impacted the team.

With three losses in their last four games and four losses in their last seven matchups, it has not been a good stretch. This was a team not too long ago that was being considered for a one seed but has now dropped likely to a three seed. While there is still time to turn that around with a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament, Iowa State losing some luster around the nation is understandable.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently dropped the Cyclones significantly in his power rankings from fifth all the way to ninth, amidst their struggles.

Iowa State Dropping is Fair

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing the Cyclones drop from fifth to ninth is certainly understandable with their recent struggles, and there is reason to be concerned about them going forward as well. This is a team that has not played well on the road this season in the Big 12. Of their six losses, five have come in conference play on the road.

That could raise some concerns about how their outlook is going to be heading into the NCAA tournament when all of their games will be away from home. Furthermore, during the tough stretch, it has been the offense that has been a shell of itself. Joshua Jefferson has had a great overall campaign, but he has struggled to score of late. Also, freshman guard Killyan Toure has seemingly lost confidence in his shot, which has resulted in a diminished role.

When looking at the teams ahead of them, the Cyclones could certainly get back into the Top 8 with a major clash on Sunday, coming for the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines. If the Spartans lose to their rival on the road, it will likely move them down and off the two-line. This would present Iowa State with a chance to move back up and help make things feel a little bit better going into the Big 12 tournament.