Iowa State Cyclones Want More From Senior Guard Down the Stretch

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to secure another win on Sunday against the Kansas State Wildcats in an impressive showing.

With the winning streak being extended to four games now, the Cyclones have been playing some of their best basketball of the season. While Iowa State might not be playing the best teams in the Big 12 during this stretch, they are absolutely running them out of the gym.

The Cyclones have been getting off to fast starts on both ends in these games, and that has resulted in some comfortable victories. While the stars have been showing up for the program, so too has the depth and the bench unit for the team. The Cyclones being able to run eight-deep has undoubtedly helped.

One player who has been performing well of late off the bench for the second unit has been Nate Heise. The senior guard might not be the flashiest player on the team, but he has been helpful when called upon. Recently, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with William Seals of On3 about his performance of late.

“Obviously, tonight, he had some shots falling. Once he sees it going through, he gets in a rhythm. We’ve got tremendous belief in Nate, and we know that Nate can help elevate our team to an even higher standard, playing at the level that he’s playing at.”

Cyclones Want More From Heise

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their most recent game against the Wildcats, Heise was able to provide a nice spark offensively off the bench. He scored 11 points on four-for-six shooting from the field and three-for-five from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, while he was able to help in the scoring department, he was also a significant contributor both as a passer and on the glass. He totaled five rebounds and five assists. Over the last four games, he has been a significant contributor as a rebounder for the team, with at least five in each of those games.

Even though the senior guard might not be a starter for the team, he has shown a willingness to do it all for them, coming off the bench. Obviously, the little scoring outburst helped on Sunday, but being a strong rebounder and good facilitator is also important.

Coach Otzelberger clearly believes in his senior guard to help lead the bench unit, and Heise has been able to deliver, especially of late. Going forward, depth is going to be important with the last full month of the regular season here. This is a program that has a chance to do something special, and they will need their bench led by Heise to continue to perform at a high level.

