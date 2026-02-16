Iowa State Cyclones Football Coach Will Make at Least $1 Million Annually

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to have a lot of new faces on the sidelines when the football season rolls around this fall.

Former head coach Matt Campbell accepted an offer from the Penn State Nittany Lions, and a lot of coaches followed him to College Station. Taking over for him in Ames is Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

While his contract has not yet been finalized, deals for members of the staff under him have been completed. That includes new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl, who is receiving a solid contract with the Cyclones.

As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), the new leader on the offensive side of the ball has agreed to a three-year deal with Iowa State.

Tyler Roehl will receive at least $1 million from Iowa State

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He will earn at least $1 million annually with the opportunity to earn raises each year. There is a “satisfactory performance” clause in place that will increase his salary to $1.1 million in February 2027 should he meet it.

Another raise is available in February 2028, heading into the final year of his contract, to $1.2 million, should the requirements be met.

In addition to the annual raises based on his performance, there are incentives in his contract tied to the team’s success. Reaching the Big 12 championship game, participating in bowl games and College Football Playoff performance are the team incentives Roehl can earn more money from.

This is the second offensive coordinator job that Roehl has had in his coaching career. From 2019 to 2023, he held that title with the North Dakota State Bison, along with being the team’s tight ends coach and fullbacks coach.

Tyler Roehl has found a lot of success coaching

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also has experience as a running backs coach, which he was with the Concordia Cobbers in 2010 and North Dakota State from 2014 to 2018.

In 2024, under Campbell, Roehl was the running backs coach for the Cyclones, along with having the assistant head coach title. He spent one year in the NFL on the staff of Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions in 2025 before coming back to Ames under Rogers.

A seven-time FCS champion as an assistant coach, he knows firsthand what it takes for a team to reach the level that Rogers wants to achieve with Iowa State.

It certainly won’t be easy, but Roehl is going to play an integral part in the process, both on the field coaching and as a key part of the recruiting process.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: