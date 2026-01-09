Iowa State Cyclones Wisely Re-Offer Talented Four-Star Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy the past couple of weeks, and there are no signs of slowing down just yet. As the team navigates the transfer portal, they have also been working on their 2027 recruiting class with an eye toward the future.

When Jimmy Rogers took over as the coach for the Cyclones, he likely knew that it wasn’t going to be easy to fix what was a decimated roster. As expected in this era of college football, many of the veteran players and the incoming recruits for Matt Campbell were either released from their intent to sign or went into the transfer portal.

Campbell has already been able to bring over a lot of those players who went into the portal, and some of his recruits as well. Fortunately, Rogers has been able to do the same, and the roster for Iowa State is starting to come together for 2026. Furthermore, he has also been able to bring over some of the players that he recruited to the Washington State Cougars, making the 2026 class a bit better than it was a couple of weeks ago.

Recently, the Cyclones had their eyes on the future and have re-offered four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle.

Cyclones Back in the Mix for Will Slagle

After a great conversation with @CoachThornton61 I’m blessed to be re-offered by @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/16jNOg2u3s — Will Slagle (@slagle_will) January 8, 2026

It is great to see that Rogers and his coaching staff were able to get back in the mix for Slagle, who is shaping up to be a strong offensive lineman prospect. The four-star interior lineman is ranked as the third-best recruit in the state of Iowa and 20th in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Slagle was a recruit that Campbell and the staff actually had committed to the program for 2027, so there was clearly interest in Iowa State. However, the Penn State Nittany Lions and Campbell will undoubtedly be trying to bring him over there as well. This could wind up being a showdown between Rogers and Campbell, which would be interesting to see.

Campbell always did a strong job recruiting with a six-hour range of Ames, and Rogers will likely be trying to do the same. With Slagle being an Iowa product, they still might have a bit of an advantage.

As a four-star recruit, Slagle would be a great player for the Cyclones to be able to commit to their program. Furthermore, it would be a great early win for the 2027 class for Rogers.

