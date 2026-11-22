The Iowa State Cyclones were unable to get their sixth win of the season on Friday night, and the team will now be seeking that important win next weekend against the Kansas State Wildcats.

While the Cyclones were feeling good coming into their matchup against the UCF Knights, they got handled pretty easily by their conference foe. In what was an important game for both teams, it was the Knights who came out on top.

Iowa State didn’t play well defensively, and they also turned the ball over. This was a recipe for disaster for the Cyclones, and they ended up getting blown out.

While Iowa State has had some impressive offensive performances, most of their success on that side of the ball has come from the ground game. The passing offense for the Cyclones has taken a big step back compared to previous seasons, and with all of the talent that they lost, that is understandable.

Now, as Jimmy Rogers looks to help take this team to the next level, one area is an easy one to identify that they need to be better in.

Wide Receiver Will Be Position to Try and Improve

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Iowa State wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. (13) celebrates after making a catch against Oklahoma State during the second quarter on Oct. 31, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While injuries played a major role in this group struggling, it wasn’t too long ago that the Cyclones had a couple of NFL wide receivers on their team. As Rogers and the coaching staff look for ways to improve this roster, help at this position seems like an obvious choice.

With one game in the regular season left, Iowa State doesn’t have a single receiver that has been able to hit the 500-yard mark yet. Currently, it is Jamal Polite Jr. leading the team in receiving yards at 417.

Furthermore, in terms of receptions, it is Omari Hayes who is leading the way with 28.

Even before injuries hit this group, the passing attack for Iowa State has had some struggles. Jaylen Raynor hasn’t quite lived up to expectations as a three-year starter with the Arkansas State Red Wolves; receiver production hasn’t helped much either.

Regardless of what happens the rest of this year, the Cyclones have to be pleased with what they have been able to accomplish. It has been a solid year for Rogers with all things considered, but there is still a lot of room for growth.

For 2027, improving the passing offense to provide some more balance could take this team to the next level if Aiden Flora stays and remains one of the best running backs in the country.