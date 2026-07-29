Iowa State Football Has Impressive Depth at Key Position

With the start of the football season right around the corner, the Iowa State Cyclones are going to be an interesting team to watch in the Big 12.

Coming off a solid (8-4) campaign, the Cyclones are going to be a team to keep an eye on following a roller coaster of an offseason. Iowa State saw their head coach Matt Campbell leave for the Penn State Nittany Lions, resulting in the team bringing in Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars.

While this roster did have a lot of talent last year, it was gutted in the transfer portal. It is certainly not an ideal situation that Rogers has walked into, but he has recruited well early on, and there is reason to believe that the team can once again be good in the near future.

However, while Rogers’ plan for the long-term starts to play out, he will still be trying to win games this year. As with any football team, one of the key positions for the Cyclones is going to be at quarterback. Fortunately, this is a position that they do have a clear starter.

Quarterback Room Has Depth

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is going to be Jaylen Raynor as the starting quarterback for the Cyclones right out of the gate, it is good to see that this is a position room that has some depth.

Behind Raynor, Iowa State also added Zane Flores in the transfer portal. Coming over from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the 2025 campaign was a tough one for Flores.

He was the starter for a good chunk of the season, but the Cowboys were one of the worst Power Four teams in the country, and Flores wasn’t set up to succeed. However, getting a year behind Raynor with Rogers and the coaching staff could do wonders for his development. Also, if called up, he has experience starting in Big 12 games.

Furthermore, another player in the quarterback room will be the returning Connor Moberly. The young quarterback was one of the few players to actually stay with the program, and he will be hoping for a healthy campaign.

Rounding out the room will be Wyatt Bohm, who was a walk-on last year, and 2026 recruit Hudson Kurland.

Overall, while camp will decide what the depth chart looks like, Raynor is going to be the starter for the team barring an injury. However, this is a group that has some nice depth not only for this year, but for the future as well.