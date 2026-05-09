Iowa State Football Joins Rutgers, Miami In Pursuit of Three-Star Athlete

The Iowa State Cyclones have been working very hard to play a little bit of catch-up for their 2027 recruiting class, but the program is building some nice momentum.

Due to his rushed timeline of coming in as the new head coach, Jimmy Rogers had a hectic few months when he took over as the new coach for the team. Following his quick hiring after the departure of Matt Campbell, Rogers had to get right to work, trying to retain players and then utilizing the transfer portal.

Even though the Cyclones were mostly unable to keep players, Rogers and the staff did a nice job in the portal to add talent, so the team will hopefully be competitive in 2026. While there are going to be a lot of moving parts, the success of the team going forward will have to come from recruiting well.

Due to the pressing timeline, Iowa State didn’t get a ton done for the 2026 class, but they are full steam ahead for 2027. Recently, they offered a talented athlete from the state of Florida.

Cyclones Pursuing More Help in Secondary

With the recent offer to the talented athlete Zion Vilma, who the cornerbacks coach, Michael Banks, has been in touch with, the Cyclones are trying to improve their secondary a bit with the talented three-star player.

According to Rivals, Vilma is ranked as the 23rd best athlete in the 2027 class and also the 86th best player from the state of Florida. With Florida generally being a great pipeline for talent, that is a strong ranking for the young player.

Furthermore, with Iowa State offering him, they continue to explore all areas and are recruiting around the country. Seeing them in Florida making plays for recruits is great to see, and can only help improve the team going forward.

As a three-star player, Vilma has offers from a lot of schools, but two of the most noteworthy ones that are trying to land him are Rutgers and Miami. With the Cyclones pursuing talent in Florida, they will run into some new competition. It is a bit surprising to see Rutgers seemingly having a good chance of landing him, but Iowa State will hope to join the mix.

Secondary has been an area that has plagued the team of late, with injuries being a major problem and the depth not being able to keep up. Adding as many prospects as possible makes a lot of sense, and Vilma will be a player to monitor.