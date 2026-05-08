Iowa State Football Joins Big 12 Rivals Making Offer to Class of 2028 OL

The Iowa State Cyclones have found a lot of success recently on the recruiting trail with their Class of 2027.

On May 6, an eighth player committed to the program. Defensive lineman Zivad Robinson is the second defensive player to join the class, with head coach Jimmy Rogers sticking to his guns that for a team to be successful, they need to be built from the inside out.

An emphasis has been put on the trenches since Day 1 of his being on the job, and the Cyclones are in a great spot long-term because of it. And now, they are looking to find the same kind of success with the Class of 2028.

Cooper Clark of Mustang High School revealed on X that he received an offer from Iowa State on May 6, hours before the team received a commitment from Robinson. They are going to be recruiting head-to-head with some of their Big 12 rivals for Clark.

Iowa State makes offer to Class of 2028 offensive lineman Cooper Clark

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As he shared in his post, the Cyclones are the fourth Division I offer he has received. Two of the others have come from programs Iowa State fans know very well: the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats.

Right now, it is Oklahoma State that is viewed as the favorite for Clark. Rivals' Predictions give the Cowboys a 64.7% chance of securing a commitment from him. They were the first Division I program to extend him a scholarship on April 15.

Kansas State has received odds of 30.9%, and the Cyclones have some ground to make up at 4.4%.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Clark has experience playing all along the offensive line. In his bio, he lists offensive tackle, offensive guard and center as positions he plays, but Rivals has him listed as an offensive tackle on his player profile.

Iowa State does not yet have a commitment in the Class of 2028, but its depth chart along the offensive line is loaded with long-term talent. There are four seniors on the roster for 2026 and plenty of talent in the pipeline to follow.

Some players, such as DeAndre Carter, Maasai King, Braden Smith and Colin Amick, transferred to Ames with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Three true freshmen are joining the squad this year in Kingston Fotualii, Benjamin Makelela and Derek Worden. The Class of 2026 includes three offensive linemen as well: Will Slagle, Gavin Ericson-Staton and Koen Hinzman.

Rogers said he would restock the talent in the trenches, and he has not disappointed.