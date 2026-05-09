Iowa State Football Joins Contested Battle for Three-Star Wide Receiver

Following a hectic couple of months for the Iowa State Cyclones, the program is starting to settle in with its new leadership, and things are moving at a more normal pace now.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers inherited a tough situation with the Cyclones that he is trying to make the most out of. The talented young head coach had to deal with a similar situation in his one year with the Washington State Cougars, making him prepared for the task at hand.

Unfortunately, this was going to be a talented roster in 2026 before the departure of Matt Campbell. With a loaded junior class, most of them will be heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions for their senior seasons.

The mass exodus of talent left Rogers in a tough place, but he did a good job rebuilding a roster from scratch in the transfer portal. Now, he is focused on building the team the right way through recruitment, and they have recently offered a talented wide receiver from the class of 2028.

Cyclones Join Contested Battle for Three-Star Receiver

Iowa State offers 2028 Texas HS WR.



PROFILE: https://t.co/o9mNvfSLa2 https://t.co/nw8z9Fin5L — Bill Seals (@williamseals) May 9, 2026

Iowa State has recently joined about 16 other teams in pursuit of one of the best wide receivers from the state of Texas for the 2028 class. Jaden Hurndon is a very appealing recruit for the 2028 class, and the Cyclones recently offered him, joining numerous other teams, some of which are from the Big 12.

According to Rivals, Hurndon is a three-star wide receiver who ranks as the 18th best player in his state, 24th best receiver for his class in 2028, and is a Top 300 prospect as well.

With him being an excellent talent, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him potentially move to a four-star player. Even though a lot of their attention has been going to the 2027 class, the Cyclones have made some offers to 2028 players as well.

Now that Rogers and the coaching staff are starting to get a little more established, they are showing a great aggressiveness in their pursuit of talent from around the country. Some of the best players year after year come from Texas, and the Cyclones recruiting there can only help improve the program.

With a plethora of offers, Hurndon will be a name to keep an eye on going forward. The young prospect has a massive upside and would be a great addition to the 2028 class if Iowa State were to land him.