Iowa State Football Needs to Win in This Key Area Against Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and if they are going to come away with the home win, they will need to win in a key area.

So far this season, the Cyclones should be pretty pleased with how they have done so far. Even though a 4-5 record overall and a 2-4 record in the Big 12 isn’t perfect, this was a team that got completely gutted in the transfer portal.

Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff should get a lot of credit for the work that they have done to rebuild the roster, and the future does look bright with him in charge.

Now, the main goal for the team should be to become bowl eligible, and in order to do that, they need a couple more wins. With just three games to go, this one is going to be pivotal for them. If they are going to beat the Bearcats, stopping the run is going to be key.

Stopping Rushing Attack Will Be Key

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Trent Walker (4) hands off to running back Cole Tabb (3) during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Cyclones try to pull off the win on Saturday, it is going to be imperative that they at least slow the rushing attack of the Bearcats. Coming into Week 11, Cincinnati is ranked 10th in the country in rushing yards per game at 229.1, which is a lot of production on the ground.

A good rushing offense can make things extremely difficult for an opponent, and it is not good to be trailing against them. Overall, the Bearcats offense is a talented one, and the Cyclones defense could have a tough day.

As Iowa State prepares for the Cincinnati rushing attack, stopping Cole Tabb will be the first order of business. The junior running back has totaled 812 rushing yards this season and is leading the team in that category. However, he isn’t the only threat on the ground for the Bearcats, with Gi'Bran Payne also totaling 556 yards on the ground.

Aside from the two talented running backs, quarterback JC French IV is also a threat with his legs. The talented quarterback has totaled 313 rushing yards so far.

For the Cyclones, they also have a great running back in Aiden Flora, who has blown away expectations this season. He will have a favorable matchup against a struggling Cincinnati defense, but even Flora and the Iowa State rushing attack might be a bit outmatched in this one.