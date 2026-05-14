Iowa State Football Shockingly Loses Commit to Wisconsin Badgers

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy of late recruiting for the 2027 class and also making offers for players in the 2028 class. However, a recent player has shockingly decommitted from the program.

After an offseason filled with change for the Cyclones, the program has entered a new era with head coach Jimmy Rogers taking over. Following a decade with Matt Campbell running the show for Iowa State, there will undoubtedly be a lot of changes.

As expected following the departure of their long-time coach, Iowa State saw a majority of their players enter the portal, with most following Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. This left the roster decimated for Rogers to inherit, but he and the coaching staff did a nice job in the portal, filling the holes.

Now, as the team prepares for the future, recruiting well is going to be key. That is going to take some time for Rogers to build up, but they have been hard at work. Unfortunately, the team recently saw a recent commit for the 2027 class decommit and head elsewhere.

Iowa State Loses Recruit

Just a month after landing Keaton Wollan, the Cyclones have seen the Wisconsin Badgers come in and flip him to their program. This is certainly not ideal for a program that has been playing a bit of catch-up and seemingly building some momentum for their 2027 class of late.

Wollan is a Wisconsin native, so staying at home shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for the Cyclones. However, Iowa State clearly felt good about landing him, and a flip after just one month is a shocking development.

According to Rivals, Wollan is a three-star player in the 2027 class and the 11th-best player from Wisconsin. The linebacker is ranked in the Top 100 among players at his position, and in the Top 1000 overall.

While Wollan might not have been a star prospect, he was a solid three-star player, and losing him is a tough blow for the Cyclones. With Wollan decommitting from the program, the team is now down to seven recruits who are committed for 2027 as of now.

So far, their national rank according to Rivals is 52nd in the nation, and ninth in the Big 12. There is still a lot of work to do, and Iowa State will be seeking a linebacker now to replace Wollan.