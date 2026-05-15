Iowa State Football Will Have Hard Time Beating Cincinnati for Three-Star Recruit

With the start of the college football season coming up quickly, the Iowa State Cyclones have spent the spring working toward building their recruiting classes for the upcoming years.

Recently, the Cyclones have been extremely hard at work to add some new talent to the program. It wasn’t too long ago that the team saw their roster get decimated in the transfer portal, and they also lost a plethora of recruits as well.

While new head coach Jimmy Rogers was able to bring in some of his guys to soften the blow, the team was behind the eight-ball recruiting for 2027. Fortunately, Rogers and the coaching staff have been seemingly working overtime to make up for lost time, and they have had a nice stretch of landing recruits for the 2027 class.

Furthermore, the team has also been making a ton of offers and establishing their 2028 recruiting board. With decisions like to continue to start rolling in, Iowa State will be having one of their priority three-star targets coming to make his official visit to the school in about a month.

As the team continues to try and land recruits for their 2027 class, wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller will be making his official visits to Ames June 19th-21st.

Cyclones Will Have Chance To Sway Recruit in June

East St. Louis WR Ronnie Gomiller just finalized his official visit schedule — Utah, Purdue, Cincinnati, Michigan State and Iowa State all get a shot



But one program holds an edge heading into decision day July 1st.



Story: https://t.co/7qlar9PyJ1 pic.twitter.com/JZNiipnCBk — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) May 14, 2026

Iowa State will be focused on a big weekend in June when Gomiller comes to Ames for his official visit. According to Rivals, he is a three-star player, ranking 18th in the state of Illinois, 64th in the country at his position, and a Top 500 player overall.

Coming off an MVP performance in the Nike Opening Event, Gomiller’s stock is on the rise. For the Cyclones, their current 2027 class is solid, but there is undoubtedly some room for improvement.

They are currently ranking just outside the Top 50, but unfortunately, in the bottom half of the Big 12. Landing a recruit of the caliber of Gomiller would be an added boost. However, while the team will be hoping to have a strong visit with him, they will be up against some stiff competition.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are currently the overwhelming favorites to land him, and they will be getting a visit in the middle of his five-team trip coming up. With the Cyclones scheduled to be last, that could end up working out in their favor with the final pitch before a potential decision comes.