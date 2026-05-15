Iowa State Football Wisely Making Aggressive Push for Three-Star Linebacker

The Iowa State Cyclones have been hard at work of late, with the main focus on setting up for the 2028 recruiting board and starting to land recruits for the 2027 class.

With the college football season quickly approaching, the Cyclones' coaching staff has been hard at work building for the future. This season is going to be a tough one for Iowa State with a plethora of new players coming over in the transfer portal.

This was a program that was absolutely gutted after the year was over, and it was always going to be impossible to replace the talent they lost. However, they will be hoping that the quality depth that they have will be enough to be competitive in the Big 12.

While the team tries to navigate what will be a challenging campaign, the coaching staff has to be thinking about the future when it comes to adding more talent. Recruiting well for 2027 is going to be key, and the team is off to a nice start. Now, they are really ramping up for a three-star player.

Iowa State Making Aggressive Run at Three-Star Linebacker

NEW: A 6-foot-4 Florida linebacker just picked up his 3rd Power-4 offer — and Iowa State is pushing hard for an official visit in weeks👀



Story: https://t.co/Hdr8Bdc4i6 pic.twitter.com/nD2JBquV9R — Bill Seals (@williamseals) May 15, 2026

The Cyclones have, without a doubt, been very active of late, and their recent offer to three-star linebacker Jack Whelchel is being followed by an aggressive push to get him in for an official visit and likely then to have him commit.

According to Rivals, he is a three-star player, ranking as a Top 150 player in the state of Florida and also at his position for the 2027 class. It shouldn’t be too surprising to see the aggressive push by the Cyclones to land Whelchel, especially considering the team just saw Keaton Wollan flip to the Wisconsin Badgers a month after committing.

While the process is moving quickly for Whelchel, he could be coming up for his official visit at the end of May, and indications early are that Iowa State is going to have a chance to land him.

With offers also coming from Syracuse and Minnesota, the hope would be that Iowa State is a more appealing destination for him than either of those programs. Furthermore, with some good size already and room to get even bigger, Whelchel could get playing time right away for an Iowa State team that saw a majority of their roster leave.

Overall, the Cyclones aggressive pursuit of the three-star linebacker is a good thing to see after the surprise flip from Wollan. Now, they will be putting on the full-court press to land him.