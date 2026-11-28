The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their final game of the regular season against the Kansas State Wildcats during rivalry week. For the Cyclones, the game plan for the team should be rather simple.

Coming off a tough loss to the UCF Knights, the Cyclones will be looking to get back on track and secure their sixth win of the season. This game is of major importance for Iowa State. A win makes them bowl-eligible, and after opting out of their bowl game last year with injuries and the coaching situation, it would be great to get back to a bowl game in the first year under Jimmy Rogers.

For Iowa State, the game plan in this one should be rather simple. The Cyclones have arguably the best running back in the nation, and he should be getting the ball often in this game. If Flora plays well, it should result in a win for Iowa State.

Flora Will Remain Key

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the ball as UCF Knights linebacker Tackett Curtis (24) moves in for the tackle during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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For the Cyclones, the recipe for success in this one is rather simple once again. The identity of this team has been to get their star running back the ball and let him work.

So far this season, that has worked out well for the most part. Flora has totaled 1,506 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Coming into rivalry week, he was the leading rusher in the country and is going to have a very strong chance of taking home the Doak Walker Award at the end of the season.

Furthermore, while he is a dynamic running back, he has also shown that he is a great football player as well. Flora has thrown two touchdown passes already this year as well, making a defense think for a second when he gets the ball on the outside.

Overall, despite expectations not being overly high for him as a walk-on player, he has emerged as one of the best players in the country. When the Cyclones are at their best, he is getting the ball early and often, and that will surely be the plan on Saturday afternoon.

In the last four games, he has had at least 20 carries in each of them and has totaled over 150 yards on the ground as well. Unfortunately, the Cyclones have a 2-2 record during that span, but they are clearly at their best when he is getting the ball as much as possible.

Against a Wildcats team that is not overly strong, expect to see Flora continue this streak.