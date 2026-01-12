Penn State Nittany Lions Land Star Defensive Back from Iowa State Cyclones

Since the transfer portal has opened up, there has been no shortage of news for the Iowa State Cyclones. So far, the team has navigated the portal well, and that is going to be key going forward. Unfortunately, they have lost a lot of talent to other teams.

When new head coach Jimmy Rogers took over for the Cyclones, he was seemingly well aware that they were going to have to rebuild this program through the portal. While he was able to get a couple of players to stay with Iowa State, most let it be known that they were going to leave.

Rogers and the coaching staff have been working hard to replace talent, but it’s hard to imagine this will be as talented a team in 2026 as it was in 2025. The Cyclones were shaping up to have a strong roster with Matt Campbell leading the way. Now, a majority of that roster is coming with him to Penn State.

So far, he has been able to bring over a lot of his star players from Iowa State, and recently, he got another to commit. Cornerback Jeremiah Cooper recently announced that he will be following his coach to Penn State.

Penn State Lands Another Cyclones Star

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer CB Jeremiah Cooper has Committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 134 tackles, 8 INT, 22 PD, and 1 FF through 4 seasons with the Cyclones



Cooper is ranked as the No. 11 player in the Portal (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/76lctKqeZp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

This is another excellent addition for Campbell and the Nittany Lions, while also another official blow to Iowa State. Cooper has a wealth of experience in the secondary and was considered a Top 25 player in the portal.

The talented defender was a key part of the Cyclones’ secondary in 2025, but unfortunately, he injured his knee and was forced to miss the remainder of the campaign. Now, he will undoubtedly be hungry for a big year in 2026, and he will be one of the best defensive players for his new team.

Rogers and the coaching staff have certainly been putting a focus on bringing in talent on the defensive side of the ball, and with a change in scheme, that makes sense. Currently, despite all of the losses in the transfer portal, the defense is likely to be a strength for the team in 2026.

Iowa State, as of now, seems like a team that is going to try to control the game in the trenches and run the ball well on offense, while also being elite defensively. While the loss of Cooper, who was with the program for four years, stings, it’s understandable that he is following Campbell to Penn State.

