The Iowa State Football Player Poised for a Breakout Performance Against Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for Week 3, and with a 1-1 record, the team will be in need of a win.

While it has only been two games, there have been some encouraging things so far for the Cyclones. This was a team that was supposed to be one of the worst in the Big 12. However, they were able to hang with the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road in Week 2, and perhaps have been able to change the narrative a bit.

The Hawkeyes are a Top 25 team in the country, and while it was a rivalry game, Iowa State went on the road and nearly beat them. While they would have liked to win the game, they should be encouraged by the performance.

Once again, the defense proved to be very good in that game, allowing just 16 points. Now, the Cyclones will be playing Bowling Green on Saturday, and the team will be hoping to get their offense going a bit more. While the unit did alright in the opener, there is still some work to be done.

Flora Poised for Breakout Game

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) carries the ball during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After being a little limited in the opener against Southeast Missouri, Flora had a much bigger role against the Hawkeyes. In the loss, Flora was a bright spot for the offense, totaling 89 rushing yards on 19 carries. Against a very good defense in Iowa, this was an impressive showing by Flora.

Even though there was some debate early on about who might be the lead back between him and Cameron Pettaway, it has clearly been Flora as the featured back.

Coming off the best game of his career against Iowa, Flora is going to be poised for an even better performance against Bowling Green. A goal for both Flora and the Cyclones should be to get him to the 100-yard mark.

The offense so far for Iowa State hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, and establishing their talented back in this one early could help set the tone early.

Using the running game to help bring the safeties down could free things up for Jaylen Raynor down the field. The Cyclones are expected to win this game, but they will certainly want to see their offense pick things up a bit. Getting Flora going and building off what he was able to do last week will be a recipe for success.