This Area Could Be Potential Fatal Flaw for Iowa State Basketball in March Madness

As the Iowa State Cyclones get ready for the first round, this is a program with high expectations and a chance to do something special.

Following a really strong regular season, the Cyclones are hoping to accomplish some great things this March Madness. Iowa State has been able to build some nice momentum heading into the NCAA tournament. Now, they have their eyes set on trying to make the Final Four and compete for a National Title.

The Cyclones will be playing out of the Midwest region and seem to have a potentially favorable path to the Final Four. Compared to some of the other regions that do seem a bit stronger on paper, Iowa State has to like their chances against the number one seed Michigan Wolverines and the number three seed Virginia Cavaliers if their paths cross.

While it has been an excellent season on both ends of the court for the Cyclones, they aren’t a perfect team. Iowa State has struggled in one area, and that is not a good one when games are on the line and tight in March. That area is at the free-throw line.

Will This Be a Fatal Flaw?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the country in both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency according to KenPom. On offense, they rank 20th in the country, which is a strong number for their program. Furthermore, on the defensive end of the court, they rank fourth.

They meet some important criteria for being a potential National champion in those areas, but free-throw shooting is something that has been their glaring weakness. They rank 340th in the country in free-throw percentage at 67.2.

When it comes down to crunch time, hitting free throws is extremely important, and this will be an area of concern until Iowa State proves otherwise. While there are rightfully some concerns about their ability to hit free throws, this team does a lot of other things right.

On offense, they are excellent at getting after the rebounds to create extra opportunities for themselves. Also, they create turnovers on the defensive end, which leads to easy baskets.

Hopefully, the free throws don’t end up being too much of a problem for Iowa State in the NCAA tournament. This is a team that, despite this weakness, does nearly everything else at a very high level and should be considered a contender.