Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones Against Cincinnati Bearcats
The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading into Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bearcats undefeated and looking to pick up a signature road win. Despite being 5-0, the Cyclones will be entering this game as slight underdog, and their perfect record could be in danger.
Even though Iowa State has yet to lose, they have been playing in some tight games so far this season. The Cyclones are certainly battle-tested, and that should help them handle what could be a challenging road environment.
What is encouraging for the program heading into Week 6 is that they are coming off their best game of the year against the Arizona Wildcats. The offense really seemed to take off in that victory, and they will be seeking to replicate that. While it won’t be easy to stay undefeated, there is a lot to like about Iowa State. Here are three bold predictions for the matchup.
Hansen Gets Rolling
The Cyclones are a team that is built on playing a physical brand of football and they will need to do that in order to secure a victory. Keeping the talented Cincinnati offense off the field will be key to slow that unit down and Hansen has the ability to lead the way.
After a bit of a slow start to the season, he has found a bit of a groove in the last two games. Over that span, he has totaled 179 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, while seeing his workload increase. If Hansen can help control the game on the ground, Iowa State will have the formula to get a win.
Becht Outduels Sorsby
This is a fascinating matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Rocco Becht and Brendan Sorsby are both having excellent campaigns, but it has been Sorsby who has had the edge. The talented signal caller is going to be hard for the Cyclones’ defense to stop in this one.
Sorsby is capable of hurting Iowa State both as a passer and on the ground with his legs. Even though he is the starting quarterback, he also leads the team in rushing yards. While it won't be easy, Becht will end up outperforming his talented counterpart.
Cyclones Pull Off Upset
Even though they aren’t a major underdog, a win for Iowa State in this one would be considered an upset win. This will be a matchup of two contrasting styles, and whoever can play their game will have the edge.
The Cyclones’ style of play does translate to playing on the road, but they will be playing a high-powered offense who is hungry for a statement win. Like Iowa State, Cincinnati has yet to lose in the conference and they will be trying to get a signature win.
It isn't going to be an easy matchup by any means for the Cyclones, especially without two star cornerbacks. However, this is a team that is battle tested and plays very comfortably in close games. It will likely be a tight one, but Iowa State will come away with the win.