Three Key Offensive Players for Iowa State Cyclones Against Arizona State Sun Devils
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the team will be seeking to snap their three-game losing streak.
It has been a tough month for the Cyclones. After being 5-0 just a few weeks ago, the team is now 5-3 and have a 2-3 record in the conference. It has been a serious collapse for the program the last couple of weeks, and they are going to try and right the ship this week.
Fortunately, this does appear like it is going to be a good opportunity for the team to snap the streak. However, despite being at home and the Sun Devils having some injury issues, the Cyclones are going to need to show up and cut out the mistakes. A lot of those mistakes have come on the offensive end, and this unit needs to be better. Here are three key offensive players to watch for Iowa State in Week 10.
Brett Eskildsen
Week 9 started off on a major high note for the Cyclones with a 75-yard touchdown catch by Eskildsen. The big play instantly gave Iowa State a ton of momentum, but it was shocking that it was the only catch of the day for the wide receiver.
As shown by the big play, getting him more touches is something that the Cyclones should be focused on and it is shocking that he didn’t have another catch for the rest of the game.
Carson Hansen
In his first game back from the concussion suffered against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the workload for Hansen after the impressive play from Abu Sama III in his absence was uncertain. However, it was very clear that Hansen was still the lead back for the Cyclones and he put together a fantastic game.
Heading into Week 10, Iowa State will need him to replicate that type of performance to secure a win. The duo of him and Sama in Week 9 was very impressive, but it ultimately wasn’t enough for the program to get a win.
Rocco Becht
The most crucial player for Iowa State on offense is, without a doubt, their signal caller. After a strong start to the season, Becht has had two subpar games in a row. Mistakes have been a central issue for Becht, especially against BYU, and a better game from him likely would have resulted in a win.
While the Cyclones should be able to win against Arizona State, they are going to need their talented quarterback to snap out of the funk that he has been in. Becht is very capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and the team will need him to do that in Week 10.