Three Key Offensive Players to Watch for Iowa State Cyclones in Week 6
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for what should be a good game in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cyclones will be coming into the matchup as a slight underdog, and it very well could be one of their most challenging games of the year.
Iowa State will be coming into this game with a 5-0 overall record and 2-0 record in the conference. The Cyclones played arguably their best game of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats in what was a matchup of undefeated teams at the time.
It seemed like things clicked for Iowa State in this one on both sides of the ball. As indicated by a 39-14 win, it was a team effort by the Cyclones, and they looked like a team that made some significant improvements on their bye week.
As Iowa State heads into what could be a high-scoring game in Week 6 against the talented offense of the Bearcats, they will need their unit to be strong. Here are three key players to watch this week.
Carson Hansen
When the Cyclones’ offense is at their best, they are running the football and controlling the game with their defense. So far this season, it has been a bit of an inconsistent year in terms of running the football, but their running back Carsen Hanson has started to heat up a bit.
While the team has a nice duo of Hanson and Abu Sama III, Hanson is the lead-back. After a 100-yard game in Week 3, the talented running back had to work hard for his yards against the Wildcats, but did total two rushing scores. If Hanson can have a strong game and control it on the ground, it will make things much easier for Iowa State.
Chase Sowell
Figuring out who is the top receiver for the Cyclones has been a challenge this campaign, but that is a good problem to have. This is a unit that has showcased a lot of talent and depth and in Week 5 it was Chase Sowell who had his breakout performance.
In the win against Arizona, Sowell had his best game of the season and one of the best games for any pass-catcher for the Cyclones this season. The transfer wide receiver totaled four receptions and 146 receiving yards. While it has been a group effort from the receiving corps this year, Sowell has flashed some big-play ability.
Rocco Becht
This game is going to feature two of the best quarterbacks in the conference and it very well could come down to which one plays better. While Brendan Sorsby might have the statistical edge, Becht has also been excellent and has made big plays in close games.
Both quarterbacks are going to cause fits for the opposing defenses in this one, but Becht has the knack for making the big play when it counts and that could end up being the difference. If Becht can continue his strong play, the Cyclones will stay undefeated,