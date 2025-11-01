Three Keys to Victory for Iowa State Cyclones Against Arizona State Sun Devils
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a game that they are favored to win. Despite losing three straight games, this is a golden opportunity for the team to end that streak.
While the Cyclones aren’t playing well, the Sun Devils will be coming into this game missing some key players. Neither quarterback Sam Leavitt nor wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is expected to play, and that is a big break for Iowa State.
Even though key players might be out for Arizona State, the Cyclones will still have to handle their business in this one. The team certainly shouldn’t take anything for granted, especially with how poorly they have played of late. With an excellent opportunity to get back in the win column, here are three keys to the game for the Cyclones
Get Becht Going
It isn’t a coincidence that some of the struggles of the team can be traced back to their best player and the most important position on the field. While Becht did have one of his best games against the Cincinnati Bearcats in a loss, he really struggled in the last two games.
Hopefully, the loss to the BYU Cougars was rock bottom for the junior signal caller, and he can start to rebound. A three-interception game is never good, and some of his decision-making was poor in Week 9. If Iowa State is going to turn things around, it will have to start with him.
Keep Running the Football
Despite some struggles of late, the running attack for Iowa State has been a major bright spot in recent weeks. Even with starter Carson Hansen missing about a game and a half, it didn’t slow this unit down.
Both Abu Sama III and Hansen have shown the ability to carry the workload for the team and that is a great luxury to have. Keeping the ball on the ground can really simplify things and the Cyclones should continue to prioritize that.
Avoid Mistakes
In all three losses for the program, the team could have won if not for some costly mistakes. Whether it be turnovers, penalties, or missed chances, Iowa State has found a way to hurt themselves and cost themselves winnable games.
While it might seem like a simple task to avoid making mistakes, attention to detail has been stressed for the team. Now, they need to be able to go out and execute in order to get a win.