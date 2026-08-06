Two Talented Freshman Could Make Impact for Iowa State Football at Tight End

With fall camp underway for the Iowa State Cyclones the team is just about a month away from their first game of the season. However, there is a lot of work to be done between now and then.

With a new regime and an overhauled roster, the Cyclones will be entering the 2026 campaign with a lot of question marks. By all accounts, Jimmy Rogers is going to be a good hire for the program, but judging him and the staff based on this year will be unfair.

Rogers and the staff have to replace almost the entire roster, and camp is going to be critical for them to figure out who is going to be starters. While the quarterback position seems set with Jaylen Raynor under center as the starter, there is going to be no shortage of position battles around him.

On the offensive side of the ball, this was a team that had some good talent last year. Now, who will be surrounding their new quarterback will be a major question mark.

Following practice, Rogers spoke with Bill Seals of On3 about some of the freshmen at the tight end position. With it seemingly being an open competition at most spots, a couple of freshmen could see a role at the tight end position.

“Luke Galer stood out,” Rogers said following Wednesday’s practice. “Drake DeBaun is a true freshman that looks the part. He’s still got to grow a ton.”

Tight End Was a Strength in 2025

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to all of the players leaving, the tight end spot is one that playing time will also be up for grabs. This was a good position for the Cyclones last year, with Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle playing major roles in the passing offense.

Due to both of those players leaving the program, it has created some big shoes to fill at the position. Currently, it figures to be Tyler Fortenberry and Christian Greenlaw as the two players likely to get the most playing time at tight end.

However, with the two freshmen in DeBaun and Galer looking impressive, Rogers might be thinking a little bit long-term and getting some of these guys reps early on.

Overall, camp is going to be really important for not only the coaching staff to figure out what the lineups are going to look like, but also for some young players to develop. There is clearly going to be playing time available, and the tight end position could feature some freshmen getting opportunities.