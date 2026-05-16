FCS to FBS Jump Key for Iowa State Football’s Success in 2026

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering the 2026 season in a weird position.

After losing head coach Matt Campbell as well as the majority of their production, Iowa State is looking to bounce back. They brought in Jimmy Rogers to be their new head coach, as well as lots of talent from tons of different programs.

One interesting part of the Cyclones' offseason was the number of transfers that the Cyclones brought in from the FCS level. Typically, in college football for Power Four programs, the transfer portal is used for bringing in top-tier talent from the Group of Five or unproven talent in the Power Four. Occasionally teams will look a level lower to the FCS, but it isn’t as common.

Iowa State bringing in these players from the lower level may not be great at face value, but they certainly could be interesting. Of 22 starters next season, six are projected to be transfers from the FCS level.

Iowa State relying on a lot of FCS talent to produce at FBS level

Aug 29, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Tarleton State Texans wide receiver Cody Jackson (2) runs after a catch against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

That is Cody Jackson and Braden Smith from the Tarleton State Texans, Colin Amick from the Montana Grizzlies, Caden Crawford from the South Dakota Coyotes, Montreze Smith from the Austin Peay Governors, and Seth Johnson from the Montana State Bobcats.

All six players are proven talents that could be great anywhere. Players such as Crawford and Smith on defense are projected to be some of the Cyclones' best defenders.

Even on offense, Jackson could potentially be Iowa State’s WR2. A lot of these players could be important to the Cyclones, meaning their jump to the next level, the power four, needs to be legit.

It’s clear that Rogers is prioritizing players who dominated at a lower level, rather than those who are somewhat unproven at a higher level. For some situations, it could be great, but for others, it could work out poorly. It’s a gamble, but at this point, Iowa State requires a gamble that goes their way.

Iowa State will be relying on a lot this season. Jaylen Raynor at quarterback, Omari Hayes at wide receiver, and Rogers to coach the players and keep their heads up.

But one thing that the Cyclones may need to rely on is the development of FCS players. With so many on the roster and potential top contributors next season, Iowa State needs to hope that the players moving up a level turn out to be positive transfers, because they need every single one of them.