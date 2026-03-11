Arizona Wildcats Recruiting Splash Is Bad News for Cyclones

The last few days have been unfortunate for the Iowa State Cyclones when it comes to their ability to recruit for the men’s basketball team.

Assistant coach JR Blount, a key piece of the puzzle for their recruiting efforts, accepted the head coaching position with the San Diego Toreros, replacing Steve Lavin after four years at the helm.

It is an opportunity that Blount has certainly earned. He is regarded as one of the best assistants in the country, helping turn the Cyclones around under head coach T.J. Otzelberger since landing in Ames in 2021.

How Iowa State replaces him will be something important to keep an eye on. Especially because their Big 12 rivals, the Arizona Wildcats, were able to secure another major victory on the recruiting trail for themselves.

Arizona secures commitment from Caleb Holt

Prolific Prep Crew guard Caleb Holt (2) shoots the ball during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game against the CIA-Bella Vista Bears at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Caleb Holt, the No. 4-ranked player in the 2026 SC Next 100, announced that he is committing to Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats.

He is the highest-ranked player that Lloyd has secured a commitment from since taking over the job with Arizona. They beat some heavy hitters, such as the Houston Cougars, Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, Providence Friars and Arkansas Razorbacks, all programs that Holt visited this past fall.

The relationship that Holt and Lloyd were able to build during their time together on the USA Basketball U19 team certainly played a part in this decision being made.

"He took me under his wing. He saw my potential," Holt told ESPN. "He put me in games and believed in me and instilled a lot of confidence in me. Under pressure in the quarterfinals against Canada, the game was close and he did not blink at all; he stayed the same throughout the game. That showed me a lot about him."

The moment Caleb Holt committed to Arizona 👏



He is the No. 4 recruit in the @SCNext 100 Class of 2026. pic.twitter.com/9Ffght0hoB — First Take (@FirstTake) March 10, 2026

This is a tough blow for Iowa State because it will restock the talent on the Arizona roster. They have achieved considerable success on the recruiting trail in recent years, with Holt being the third five-star player secured in the last two years.

The Wildcats hit home runs with Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, current stars in the Class of 2025.

They have both played key roles in the team's 29-2 regular season record, with Burries leading Arizona with 16 points per game. Peat was second on the team, averaging 13.8 points per contest.

There is going to be a lot of turnover on the Wildcats roster, which could have allowed the Cyclones to close the gap a bit for the 2026-27 campaign. Alas, Lloyd is doing a great job of restocking with high-end talent on the recruiting trail.