Class of 2028 Forward Came Away Impressed by Iowa State Visit

The men’s basketball Class of 2027 that the Iowa State Cyclones have put together is among the best in the country.

Jack Kohnen is the latest recruit to commit to the Cyclones, giving them three four-star players along with Josiah Harrington and Donovan Davis. They currently have the No. 3-ranked class in the country, per Rivals, and the No. 1-ranked class in the Big 12.

All of them are ranked in the top 100 nationally, providing Iowa State with an incredibly bright future. Alas, head coach T.J. Otzelberger isn’t resting on his laurels, and focus has already shifted to the Class of 2028.

The Cyclones have extended an offer to fast-rising power forward Titus Moore. Set to be a junior this fall, he made a visit to Ames on June 15 for an unofficial visit, the first team that he has met with in any capacity.

Iowa State made great impression on Titus Moore

Logan-Rogersville's Titus Moore (34) moves the ball defended by Vashon's Kain McCaskill (5) during a Class 4 state semifinal game, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. | Michael Gulledge / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore secured that visit and subsequent offer after performing at a high level during the NABC Midwest Showcase. He had nothing but glowing remarks when it came to visiting campus, sharing that it was an impactful experience as he embarked on his recruiting journey.

“It’s a super beautiful place and the weather was great, which is good because it’s very humid down where I live,” Moore said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I was impressed with how attentive they are to their guys. The coaching staff was very encouraging to all their guys, which I’m big on.

“Their culture is really good. I really appreciated all the guys that took the time to walk me through the place, not make me feel left out and really made me feel like I was wanted there.”

It is remarkable how fast Otzelberger has instilled that culture. He has been at the helm of Iowa State for five seasons, taking over a team that won only two games in the final season with Steve Prohm.

After a great visit and conversation with coach T.J. Otzelberger I’m blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State University. Thanks to all the coaching staff for a great visit. #ᴀɢᴛɢ #cyclones pic.twitter.com/u0d09l6sYS — Titus Moore (@titusmoore211) June 16, 2026

The Cyclones have made the NCAA tournament all five years under Otzelberger, and recruits can rest easy knowing he isn’t going anywhere. That culture is only going to be stronger since he signed a 10-year extension that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Being the first ones to host Moore for a visit certainly gives Otzelbeger and Iowa State an edge. First impressions mean a lot, and while they weren’t the first school to offer him, having him on campus sets the tone for how much they appreciate him as a prospect.

Along with the Cyclones, the Logan-Rogersville product has Power Conference offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Missouri State Bears, Saint Louis Billikens and Drake Bulldogs are the other programs to offer him thus far.